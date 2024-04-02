AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 1,946 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.80. The stock has a market cap of $202.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

