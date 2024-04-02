AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 495 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 10.4% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 625,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,145,000 after acquiring an additional 26,364 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,091,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,514,000 after purchasing an additional 743,882 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 150.3% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 106,940 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $3,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $48.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.43. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.79.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

See Also

