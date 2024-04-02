AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 5,319 Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $44.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average is $43.54. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $45.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1936 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

