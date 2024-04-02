AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 50,778 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,875,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 178,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,675,000 after acquiring an additional 41,754 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 200.3% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 211,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,738,000 after acquiring an additional 140,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.1 %

APH stock opened at $114.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.30 and a 200 day moving average of $95.60. The firm has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $119.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Amphenol

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.