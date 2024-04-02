AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,857,000 after buying an additional 245,906 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,631,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,152,000 after acquiring an additional 380,057 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,743 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,210,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,144,000 after purchasing an additional 241,824 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $57.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.47. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

