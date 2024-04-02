AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FSK. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 147.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

FSK opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.51%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at $745,454. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

