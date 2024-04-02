AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 116,529 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 95.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116,529 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,804,000 after acquiring an additional 34,396 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,430,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 185,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,326,000 after buying an additional 22,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 23,610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $110.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $110.72.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

