AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 298 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $1,859,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $1,031,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 23,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DD. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.60.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $77.18 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.99, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.79 and a 200 day moving average of $71.98.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 163.44%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

