AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 3,608 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth $43,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 57.5% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $72,000.

BATS PJUL opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

