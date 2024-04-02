AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 4,440 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 172.6% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.96.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $121.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $222.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.