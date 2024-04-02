Advocate Group LLC Lowers Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Advocate Group LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.9% of Advocate Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company's stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3 %

JNJ stock opened at $157.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.57. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $380.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

