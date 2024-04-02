Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Short Interest Up 10.8% in March

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,800 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the February 29th total of 109,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 134.2 days.

Adyen Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYYF opened at $1,730.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,522.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,192.70. Adyen has a 12-month low of $660.00 and a 12-month high of $1,886.00.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

