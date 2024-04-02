Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Short Interest Up 10.8% in March

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,800 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the February 29th total of 109,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 134.2 days.
Adyen Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYYF opened at $1,730.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,522.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,192.70. Adyen has a 12-month low of $660.00 and a 12-month high of $1,886.00.
About Adyen
