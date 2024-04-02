AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.00. The stock traded as high as C$8.55 and last traded at C$8.51, with a volume of 88600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.20.

Get AGF Management alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. CIBC upgraded AGF Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on AGF Management from C$9.25 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AGF Management

Insider Activity at AGF Management

AGF Management Price Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 132,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.77, for a total value of C$1,027,194.00. In related news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 132,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.77, for a total transaction of C$1,027,194.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 353,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,144 and have sold 159,394 shares valued at $1,236,812. 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$544.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.50.

About AGF Management

(Get Free Report)

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.