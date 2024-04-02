Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,225,400 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the February 29th total of 3,977,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,816.9 days.
Air China Price Performance
Shares of AICAF stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60. Air China has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $0.94.
Air China Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Air China
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.