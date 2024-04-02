Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,225,400 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the February 29th total of 3,977,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,816.9 days.

Get Air China alerts:

Air China Price Performance

Shares of AICAF stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60. Air China has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $0.94.

Air China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.