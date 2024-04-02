Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Haywood Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$20.00 to C$22.50. The stock traded as high as C$20.39 and last traded at C$19.71, with a volume of 391923 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.97.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AGI. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.64.

In related news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total value of C$559,737.00. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of C$7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$346.65 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 20.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.7749321 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.44%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

