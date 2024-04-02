Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Short Interest Up 8.5% in March

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,850,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the February 29th total of 5,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 684,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALEC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27. Alector has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $9.06.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $15.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 134.34% and a negative return on equity of 77.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alector will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alector news, insider Gary Romano sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $41,526.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,485.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gary Romano sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $41,526.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,485.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Grasso sold 5,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $39,554.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,102.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,554 shares of company stock valued at $211,434 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alector by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 37,674 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alector by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,201,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 54,582 shares in the last quarter. Medici Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alector by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. Medici Capital LLC now owns 192,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 133,093 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Alector by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 54,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

