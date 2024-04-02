Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Short Interest Update

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,080,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the February 29th total of 13,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALKS shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Alkermes Stock Up 0.6 %

ALKS opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Alkermes has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $33.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.78 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alkermes will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $292,717.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 122,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Further Reading

