Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,357 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.1% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 520.0% in the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 80,934 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% in the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,416,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $577,908,000 after purchasing an additional 104,366 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $155.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $155.74.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $3,152,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,422,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,443,236.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,799 shares of company stock valued at $34,971,139 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.48.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

