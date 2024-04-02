Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Van Strum & Towne Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.3% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP raised its position in Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,422,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,443,236.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,799 shares of company stock valued at $34,971,139 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.48.

Alphabet stock opened at $155.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $155.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

