Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Geometric Wealth Advisors

Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.2% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.48.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,799 shares of company stock valued at $34,971,139. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $155.49 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $155.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

