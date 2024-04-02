Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of Delta Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.48.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,422,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,443,236.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,422,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,443,236.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,799 shares of company stock worth $34,971,139. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $155.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $155.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

