Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Short Interest Update

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,600 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the February 29th total of 171,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 908.0 days.
Altium Price Performance
Shares of ALMFF stock opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. Altium has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $44.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.08.
Altium Company Profile
