Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Short Interest Update

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,600 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the February 29th total of 171,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 908.0 days.

Get Altium alerts:

Altium Price Performance

Shares of ALMFF stock opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. Altium has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $44.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.08.

Altium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Design Software; and Cloud Platform. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium 365 viewer, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker.

Receive News & Ratings for Altium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.