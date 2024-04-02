Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Short Interest Update

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 837,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the February 29th total of 774,100 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 154,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Amalgamated Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMAL opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $707.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.23. Amalgamated Financial has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $27.77.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $105.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.59 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 16.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

