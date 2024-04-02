Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading 0.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded up 0.1% on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $211.00 to $217.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Amazon.com traded as high as $183.00 and last traded at $180.49. 11,422,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 43,743,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.38.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMZN. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.09.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,223,106 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.40, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

