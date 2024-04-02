AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.78.

AMETEK Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $180.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.46. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.12 and a 1-year high of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $2,938,308.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,983.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $141,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $2,938,308.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,138,983.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,689,758 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

