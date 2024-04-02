Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 95,441.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after buying an additional 13,854,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $653,884,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amphenol by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,214,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,232,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,808 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 55.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,616,000 after buying an additional 845,637 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Down 1.1 %

APH stock opened at $114.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $119.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.60.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.