Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Short Interest Up 6.6% in March

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,774,600 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the February 29th total of 2,602,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27,746.0 days.
Amplifon Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMFPF opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Amplifon has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $35.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 0.42.
About Amplifon
