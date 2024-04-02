Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Short Interest Up 6.6% in March

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,774,600 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the February 29th total of 2,602,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27,746.0 days.

Get Amplifon alerts:

Amplifon Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMFPF opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Amplifon has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $35.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 0.42.

About Amplifon

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions and the fitting of customized products that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Ampli-easy, Ampli-connect, Ampli-energy, and Ampli-mini hearing devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Amplifon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplifon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.