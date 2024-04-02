AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Price Down 4.6% After Analyst Downgrade

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $28.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. AnaptysBio traded as low as $21.17 and last traded at $21.48. 79,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 297,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ANAB. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.71.

In related news, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,240 shares in the company, valued at $81,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other AnaptysBio news, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Daniel Faga sold 3,000 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,045,443.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 168,605 shares of company stock worth $3,839,195 over the last three months. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 71,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $570.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of -0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.27.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

