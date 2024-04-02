Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Short Interest Update

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,330,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the February 29th total of 13,240,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Antero Midstream stock opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 2.25. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $224,105.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,536.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 18,435 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AM shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

