Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Short Interest Up 7.9% in March

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 727,400 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the February 29th total of 674,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 727.4 days.

Antofagasta Stock Performance

ANFGF opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average is $20.06.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

