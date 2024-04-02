Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Short Interest Up 7.9% in March

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 727,400 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the February 29th total of 674,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 727.4 days.
Antofagasta Stock Performance
ANFGF opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average is $20.06.
Antofagasta Company Profile
