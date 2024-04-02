Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lifted by Presidio Capital Management LLC

Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,084 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.4% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc boosted its holdings in Apple by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 950 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.23.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Apple Stock Down 0.8 %
Apple stock opened at $170.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.