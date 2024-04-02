Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Independent Investors Inc.’s Largest Position

Independent Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,244,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,610 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 55.2% of Independent Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $239,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Redburn Partners downgraded Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.23.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $170.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.63. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

