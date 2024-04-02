Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Signify Wealth’s 4th Largest Position

Signify Wealth lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 7.2% of Signify Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Signify Wealth’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Wyrmwood Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.23.
Insider Activity at Apple
In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Apple Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Apple stock opened at $170.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.78 and a 1-year high of $199.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.75 and a 200-day moving average of $182.63.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Further Reading
