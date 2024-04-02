Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,248 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,028 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 6.7% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Presidio Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 20,963 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,134 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $23,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Price Performance
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 25th. Redburn Partners lowered Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.23.
View Our Latest Report on Apple
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.