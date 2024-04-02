Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,248 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,028 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 6.7% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Presidio Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 20,963 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,134 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $23,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $170.03 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.78 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 25th. Redburn Partners lowered Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.23.

View Our Latest Report on Apple

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.