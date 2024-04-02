Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Trimmed by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,763 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.8% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $170.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.78 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.63.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered Apple to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.23.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

