Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Short Interest Update

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the February 29th total of 6,990,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $62.35 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.30. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.12.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Barclays lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Capital downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,227,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,534,000 after buying an additional 139,064 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,072,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,896,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 543.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 23,647 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 733,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,946,000 after purchasing an additional 80,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

