Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,310,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the February 29th total of 33,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ARDX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

Ardelyx Price Performance

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.26 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 53.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ardelyx

In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $47,683.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $47,683.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 15,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $140,857.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 384,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,138.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,678. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 2,227.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,203,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,823,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,030,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325,699 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth $2,950,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ardelyx by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,194,000 after buying an additional 4,110,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ardelyx by 597.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,137,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after buying an additional 2,688,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Featured Articles

