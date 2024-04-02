ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $49.24 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.70.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

