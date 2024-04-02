Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Short Interest Up 8.3% in March

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 857,600 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the February 29th total of 792,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 485,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $97.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.39. Ashland has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $105.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.69 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ashland from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ashland in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Ashland from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Ashland by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Ashland by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland by 4.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Ashland by 23.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Ashland by 4.1% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

