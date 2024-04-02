Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 11,640 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 644.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,886,000 after acquiring an additional 129,547 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.10.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $201,514.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,572.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $51,747.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,906,380.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $201,514.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,572.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,115 shares of company stock worth $13,037,055 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY opened at $121.14 on Tuesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $67.43 and a one year high of $122.83. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.55.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a net margin of 32.74% and a negative return on equity of 89.25%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

