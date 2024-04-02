Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 29,279 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 182,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,279 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in FARO Technologies by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in FARO Technologies by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in FARO Technologies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in FARO Technologies by 241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FARO Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.16. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $405.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $98.84 million for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 15.77%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Sexton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $30,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,782.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

