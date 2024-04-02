Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 37,153 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 128.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,153 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 10.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin J. O'connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company's stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Shares of CARR opened at $57.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56. The firm has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

