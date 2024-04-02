Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.82 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 720,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,209,000 after acquiring an additional 19,931 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,240,000 after acquiring an additional 971,032 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 753.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 17,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $141.91 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 164.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.