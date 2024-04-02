Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.89 Million Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,583 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,227,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,241,000 after purchasing an additional 290,839 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,105,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,672,000 after purchasing an additional 234,058 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth about $361,915,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,228,000 after purchasing an additional 764,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.28.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 1.2 %

MGM stock opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average is $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $13,942,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,637,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.