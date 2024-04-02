Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 24,670 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UCTT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 49.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,599,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,508,000 after buying an additional 527,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,600,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,229,000 after buying an additional 298,675 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 58.2% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 760,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,240,000 after buying an additional 279,737 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 37.3% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 823,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after buying an additional 223,865 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,211,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,962,000 after buying an additional 190,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $45.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.88. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -66.13 and a beta of 2.03.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.99 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

