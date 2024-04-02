Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 23.0% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,299,000 after buying an additional 10,680 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 280,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,213,000 after purchasing an additional 92,059 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $1,196,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 297,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,235,000 after purchasing an additional 30,899 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $97.30.

TROW stock opened at $120.30 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.92%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

