Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,262 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAL. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 15.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 47,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 28.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 17.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $707.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.93. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $27.77.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $105.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Amalgamated Financial Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

