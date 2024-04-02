Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 122.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,074 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stellantis by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,232,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,244,000 after buying an additional 7,883,816 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth $451,611,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stellantis by 100,358.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,993,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,714,000 after buying an additional 20,972,806 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the third quarter worth $232,047,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Stellantis by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,751,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,671,000 after buying an additional 185,487 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.23.

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $3,864,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 36,251,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,095,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500.

Shares of NYSE STLA opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average of $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

