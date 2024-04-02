Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Position in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 600,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,134 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000.

Shares of NASDAQ COGT opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $717.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $13.50.

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

