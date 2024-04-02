Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 214,568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 268,834 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,116,774 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,448,000 after purchasing an additional 70,832 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 135,970 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,952,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 62.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,784 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of TDS opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.75.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -15.05%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

